Legendary footballer Lionel Messi arrived in India for a star-studded three-day tour in India on Saturday. The tour features four cities - Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi - and the World Cup winner is expected to share the stage with stalwarts from various walks of life. However, for fans expecting Messi to play a full match in India, that expectation is highly unlikely to be fulfilled during this tour. The 38-year-old is on a meet-and-greet tour in India right now and with no club or international match scheduled in these three days, Messi will not play a full-fledged game with 'insurance' playing a big part in the decision.

According to media reports, Messi has one of the most expensive athlete insurance policies in the world. It was widely reported that the left foot of the superstar footballer was insured for up to 900 million dollars.

While the insurance helps the footballer in safeguarding himeslf from any financial damage occuring from a career-threating injury, it also makes it clear that they cannot play any kind of matches if it is not for their country or club. Messi, who plays for Argentina and Major Soccer League (MLS) club Inter Miami, has no matches scheduled in India.

The insurance policies do not cover exhibition matches and if footballers get injured in a match like that, they risk losing out of compensations worth millions of dollars.

Interestingly, legendary basketball player Michael Jordan had a 'Love of the Game' clause in his contract with Chicago Bulls. According to the clause, he was allowed to play basketball anytime, anywhere and with anyone he wanted without taking permission from his side.

Even if Jordan picked up an injury during these games, his contract guaranteed that he will get paid by the Chicago Bulls even if he does not play.

However, no such clause was ever reported when it comes to Messi's insurance policy.