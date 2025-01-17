Brazilian striker Neymar said Thursday that former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe became "jealous" of his relationship with Lionel Messi when the Argentine superstar joined the club in 2021. Speaking on a podcast hosted by former Brazil striker Romario, Neymar blamed a clash of egos for the failure of the three stars to gel during their spell together at the French club. The 32-year-old Neymar, who left PSG for Saudi club Al-Hilal in 2023, said he initially got on well with Mbappe when the France international joined him at PSG in 2017. "I had my issues with him, we had a little fight, but he was a boy who at the beginning, when he arrived, was fundamental," Neymar said of Mbappe.

"I always told him, I joked with him, that he was going to be one of the best, I always helped him, I talked to him.

"He came to my house, we went out to dinner together."

But Neymar said Mbappe's behavior changed when Messi arrived from Barcelona in 2021. Neymar already had a relationship with Messi from their successful stint as teammates at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017.

"We spent some good years together, but then, when Messi arrived, I think he got a little jealous," Neymar said.

"He didn't want to share me with anyone and then the fights began, the change of behavior," he added.

Neymar added that a lack of teamwork lay behind the failure of PSG's superstar trio to fully realise their potential.

"You have to realise that you don't play alone. You have to have the others on your side: 'I'm the best, OK', but who's going to give you the ball? You have to have good people who give you the ball," Neymar said.

"It was everyone's ego...so it couldn't work. Nowadays, if nobody runs, if nobody helps each other, it's impossible to win," he added.

Meanwhile, Neymar declined to give clues about his future amid recent speculation he may seek a move back to Brazil or Major League Soccer. Neymar has struggled with injuries in Saudi Arabia and played only a handful of games in 16 months.

Neymar said although he remained happy in Saudi Arabia, "in six months, everything can change."

