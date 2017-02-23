Wayne Rooney Announces He Is Staying At Manchester United

Wayne Rooney was linked to a move away from Manchester United by the English media.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has released a statement announcing that he is staying at the club, despite recent media speculation in England linking him to a move to China. Rooney, who recently became United's record goalscorer, eclipsing the record of Bobby Charlton, has been in and out of the starting line-up under manager Jose Mourinho in recent months. He was reported to be contemplating a move to China after losing his regular spot at United.

"Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I'm grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United," Rooney said in a statement released to Britain's Press Association on Thursday.

"I hope I will play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts. It's an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part of it," he added.

Rooney wasn't part of the United side that beat St. Etienne 1-0 in France on Wednesday evening in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash, with the English side sealing a 4-0 aggregate win.

He had returned to training following injury earlier in the week. Speculation about a move to China increased when Mourinho refused to guarantee Rooney's stay at the club till the end of the season, with the Chinese transfer window still open.

However, the captain's statement will come as a major boost to Manchester United, who will need all their players fit as they continue to challenge for trophies on all four fronts, the Premier League, EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Europa League.

Rooney will hope to play a part when United take on Southampton at Wembley in the EFL Cup final of Sunday.