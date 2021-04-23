Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, prosecutors said on Friday and he will not be in charge for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said the former Manchester United winger would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28.

"We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," said the CPS statement.

"A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised."

Greater Manchester Police said Giggs was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm against a woman in her 30s and the common assault of a woman in her 20s.

Both assault charges relate to an incident on November 1 last year, which is understood to have happened at Giggs' home in Worsley near Salford. The older woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Giggs, 47, has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) issued a statement saying caretaker boss Robert Page, who has overseen matches since November, would remain in charge for Euro 2020.

"In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru (Wales) men's national team manager for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg," the FAW said.

"An FAW board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the association and the national team.

Giggs, who won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering playing career at Manchester United, said in a statement he was innocent of the charges and looked forward to clearing his name.

"I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations," he said. "I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

"I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer."

Wales open their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on June 12.