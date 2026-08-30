Virgil van Dijk is hoping Liverpool hang on to Cody Gakpo with Manchester City reportedly closing in on the Dutch international before Tuesday's transfer deadline. Gakpo looks set to be pushed down the pecking order at Anfield by the arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee that could rise to £123 million ($166 million), making the Frenchman the second most expensive player in Premier League history. In three-and-a-half years at Liverpool, Gakpo has scored 51 goals and played a major role in the club's 20th English top-flight title in the 2024/25 campaign.

The 27-year-old has made a bright start to this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist as Liverpool have drawn their opening two games under Andoni Iraola 2-2 against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

But Liverpool appear open to cashing in on Gakpo, with City reportedly set to pay £75 million.

"He's a quality player and I think we should keep quality players, but let's see what the next three days bring," said Van Dijk.

"Obviously it's pretty clear that I want him to stay, not only because he is the quality player that he is, but also he's a friend of mine and I think he will be very important for us."

Barcola has been tempted to England from the European champions despite a troubled time for the Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

But Van Dijk is confident Liverpool will always remain a popular destination for the world's top players.

"I think Liverpool are still one of the biggest clubs in the world. Obviously we all know that we're going through a transition and you either want to be part of it or you don't. I'm part of it now," he added.

"He's (Barcola) a very good player. If he comes he'll be welcomed with open arms but until it's there, there's no point speaking about it now."

Iraola has had an early awakening as to why he was given the chance to replace the sacked Arne Slot as Liverpool's defensive issues have been exposed by Newcastle and Forest.

But in both games Liverpool have twice come back from behind to salvage a point.

"It takes some time but obviously we all want it to work as soon as possible and for 90 minutes," said Van Dijk.

"That's now two games in a row we've had to fight back. Obviously it's a good sign that we fight back but I think we can still do much better than what we have been showing.

"We have to score more, we have to concede less. Nottingham Forest came here three times in the last three seasons and came away unbeaten, and that shouldn't happen."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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