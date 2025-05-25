Stuttgart withstood a late fightback from underdogs Arminia Bielefeld to claim the German Cup in Berlin on Saturday, holding on for a 4-2 victory despite conceding twice in the final 10 minutes. Goals from Nick Woltemade, Enzo Millot and Deniz Undav had Stuttgart three up inside 28 minutes and cruising against Bielefeld, just the fourth third division side to make the final in the competition's 82-year history. Millot added a second with 66 minutes and Stuttgart looked to have the job done, but a Julian Kania strike and a Josha Vagnoman own goal with the clock ticking down made Stuttgart sweat.

They however held on to claim their fourth German Cup and their first since 1997, when the then Joachim Loew-coached side again triumphed against third-flight opponents Energie Cottbus.

"I'm completely exhausted. The emotions are running high. I can't even put it into words," Stuttgart defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt, who was born and raised in Berlin, told TV network ZDF.

"I think this is the most wonderful feeling you can have. I'm overwhelmed."

Undav echoed the sentiments, saying "the feeling is undescribable. We threw everything into it".

The win means Stuttgart, who finished ninth in the regular season, will join Freiburg in next season's Europa League.

Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller shone in the middle of the park, setting up goals for his Germany teammates Woltemade and Undav, showing the passing prowess that has him earmarked as Toni Kroos' replacement.

Bielefeld coach Michel Kniat said: "When I look in the faces of the lads, I see some tears. Of course we're disappointed, but we can be proud, very proud, of our season."

- Golden chance -

The trophy is also just rewards for Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness, who took over with the club sitting dead last in April 2023 before guiding them to second place and a return to the Champions League last season.

Bielefeld rode an underdog wave into the German capital, having beaten four first division sides on their way to the final including defending champions Bayer Leverkusen in the semis.

Bielefeld however spurned a golden chance to open the scoring with 11 minutes played when unmarked Sarenren Bazee blasted his shot against the crossbar with an open goal beckoning.

Stuttgart made Bazee and Bielefeld pay just four minutes later. Stiller threaded the ball to Woltemade, who shed his defender and guided it home.

The goal rattled Bielefeld and Stuttgart took advantage, scoring again in the 22nd minute through Millot.

Stiller kickstarted a counter in his own half and Undav took advantage of a defensive mishap, collecting the ball on the halfway line and marching goalwards before finding Millot to tap into an empty net.

Stiller again created Stuttgart's third, sliding a ball to the feet of the onrushing Undav, who placed the ball in the bottom corner.

With the red and white half of the 74,000-strong Olympic Stadium already celebrating a pending cup victory, Stuttgart took their foot off the pedal as Bielefeld tried to limit the damage.

When Millot scored his second with 66 minutes played, the France midfielder removed his shirt, jumped a fence and ran towards the crowd at the Stuttgart end, knowing victory was surely theirs.

Bielefeld gave their supporters something to celebrate when Kania scored with 82 minutes gone; the goal was the first scored by a third-flight side in a German Cup final.

Three minutes later, Bielefeld pressed Vagnoman into an own goal, which silenced the Stuttgart fans. Bielefeld pushed and won repeat corners deep in injury time but were unable to cut the gap further and Stuttgart held on.

Stuttgart now have four German Cups. Only five sides -- Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke -- have won more.

