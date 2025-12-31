The Africa Cup of Nations match between Uganda and Nigeria saw a bizarre incident as Uganda ended up using three different goalkeepers in the same game. With Uganda trailing in the second half, their 40-year-old first-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango was forced to leave the pitch after suffering an ankle injury. He was replaced by Salim Jamal Magoola, but just 11 minutes later he was sent off for handling the ball outside the penalty area in an attempt to stop a shot from Victor Osimhen. As a result, Uganda had to introduce their third-choice goalkeeper, Nafian Alionzi. He played the remainder of the match, but Nigeria went on to win 3–1.

Meanwhile, Senegal and Congo served notice of their intent with convincing wins at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, when Tanzania and Tunisia grabbed the last places in the knockout stage.

Senegal, the 2021 champion, survived Kalidou Koulibaly's sending off on his 100th appearance for the team by routing Benin 3-0 in Group D in Tangier. Congo finished second in the group on goal difference with a 3-0 win over already eliminated Botswana in Rabat.

Senegal, Congo and Benin were already assured of their places in the last 16.

But Tanzania and Tunisia were not. They progressed from Group C by playing out a 1-1 draw that eliminated Angola.

Feisal Salum's goal for Tanzania, which canceled out Ismaël Gharbi's penalty, sent the Taifa Stars to the last 16 as one of the six groups' best third-place finishers.

Angola, which finished third in Group B, had been hoping for a favor from Tunisia to beat Tanzania and another from Nigeria, which complied by defeating Uganda 3-1.

But Tanzania's goal proved the difference. Both Tanzania and Angola finished with two points and a goal difference of minus 1. Salum's goal meant the Taifa Stars had scored more in the group stage (Tanzania's three goals vs. Angola's two), meaning they go through to the next round.

“I hope this will be a reminder to these players and the next generation of players on the potential of Tanzanian football,” Taifa Stars coach Miguel Gamondi said.

Tunisia advances as Group C runner-up, but it wasn't enough to appease its fans, who whistled the team after supporting it in the rain in Rabat.

(With AP inputs)