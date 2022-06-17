Tottenham announced the signing on Friday of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a reported fee of 25 million pounds ($30 million), giving manager Antonio Conte his third signing of the transfer window. The highly rated Mali international shone as Brighton achieved their best-ever Premier League finish of ninth last season. Bissouma, 25, has signed a four-year deal and will join fellow new arrivals Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster at the London club.

"I'm very happy to be here, happy to be a Spurs player and hopefully we're going to have a good season," Bissouma told Spurs TV.

Spurs will play in the Champions League next season after they pipped north London rivals Arsenal to fourth place in the Premier League.

A 150 million pounds investment from owners ENIC has boosted Conte's transfer budget and the attraction of playing in Europe's top club competition has made Tottenham a top draw.

Bissouma said it was his "dream" to play in the Champions League.

He had only one year remaining on his contract at Brighton and Seagulls manager Graham Potter said the deal was also a good one for the club, which could now reinvest in the squad.

"The transfer is a very good one for the club and player," said Potter.

"Yves has shown his undoubted ability and been an important player for us during his time with us.

"Now he has a new challenge with Tottenham, including the opportunity to play Champions League football, and everyone at the club wishes him well."

