Thomas Frank was fired by Tottenham on Wednesday after only eight months in charge and with his team just five points above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Despite leading Spurs to the round of 16 in the Champions League, Frank has overseen a desperate domestic campaign. A 2-1 loss to Newcastle on Tuesday means Spurs are still to win in the league in 2026. "The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men's Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," Tottenham said in a statement. "Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary."

Frank's exit means Spurs are on the lookout for a sixth head coach in less than seven years since Mauricio Pochettino departed in 2019.

The Dane was appointed at the end of last season when Ange Postecoglou was fired despite leading Tottenham to its first trophy in 17 years by winning the Europa League and securing Champions League qualification.

Frank had built up an impressive reputation for his work during a nine-year spell at Brentford when he established the modest London club into a Premier League force. But he was unable to repeat that success at Tottenham, where he won just seven of 26 games in the league.

Spurs' last league win was Dec. 28 and defeat at home to Newcastle extended a ruinous run to one win in 11 in England's top flight.

Spurs dropped to 16th in the standings on Tuesday and just five points ahead of West Ham in the relegation zone.

