Xabi Alonso's exit from Real Madrid stunned the world of football, with reactions coming from top athletes in other sports too. Khabib Nurmagomedov, an MMA icon, couldn't hold back his frustration seeing Alonso, a man he called one of the 'top three coaches' in the world, being let go from the manager's position at Real Madrid after just 6 months in charge. Khabib, in an epic rant on social media, asked for "capricious players" behind this mess at Real Madrid to be let go from their contract and not Alonso.

"I think Xabi Alonso is one of the three best coaches in the world today. If this team did not work well with him, we have to change the players not the coach. I'm sure no coach can handle this lineup at Real Madrid. We have to get rid of the capricious players," he said.

Khabib, who also remains an ardent football fan, feels the sacking of a coach like Alonso shows that all isn't well at Real Madrid.

"If you come to the gym or the field, it doesn't matter if they are fighters or football players, the boss is the head coach. But if you have such an aura in your team that not everyone meets your requirements, then you are definitely not on the right track," he concluded in the first story he uploaded to his profile.

Alonso was unarguably the most wanted to coach in world football last summer, after he led German club Bayer Leverkusen to an almost unbeaten season in all competitions. The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich were also reportedly after the former Spain midfielder. Hence, his early exit from Real Madrid has shocked world football.

"There is nothing like loyalty. A year ago they were begging him, and now they are sacking him for the spoiled children. Xabi you are the best," he said.

Though Real Madrid have appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as the club's new manager, they are reportedly after former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as Alonso's long-term replacement. Klopp, however, is working as the head of global soccer at Red Bull at present.