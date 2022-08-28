Tammy Abraham earned Roma a point with the leveller in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Juventus on Paulo Dybala's return to his old stomping ground. England international Abraham headed in his first goal of the season from Dybala's knock-down midway through the second half at the Allianz Stadium to maintain an unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho's side. Roma escape Turin with a result despite being second best for much of the match and Dusan Vlahovic putting Juve ahead with a stunning free-kick with barely a minute on the clock.

The away side join local rivals Lazio and Torino on seven points at the top of the league after the latter beat Cremonese 2-1 in Saturday's other early game.

The good result at a place Roma rarely do well masks an overall poor performance from both the team and Dybala on his first appearance at Juve since leaving as a free agent in the summer.

The Argentina forward won five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups in seven years at the Turin giants.

However Roma could have snatched what would have been a stunning win if new signing Arkadiusz Milik hadn't cleared off the line with six minutes remaining.

