Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC announced that they will be suspending player salaries due to the growing uncertainty over the domestic season. BFC took to social media to announce that they will stop paying their players and support staff for the time being as the future of ISL remains uncertain. This year's ISL was halted due to the differences between the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and All India Football Federation (AIFF). However, the AIFF will meet the CEOs of eight clubs after the latter expressed concerns over the "current status and direction" of football in India.

"In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of players and staff belonging to the First Team. Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one that we have put everything aside and made, season after season," BFC said in a statement.

"However, the lack of clarity on the League's future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff, and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution," it added.

At present, all players, including former India skipper Sunil Chhetri, will not be receiving salaries but the club added that their young teams and operations will remain unaffected.

"The Club remains committed to growing and developing the sport and our operations with our youth teams – men and women – and BFC Soccer Schools remain unaffected by this decision.We urge the AIFF and FSDL to end this impasse swiftly. The uncertainty benefits no one, and a prompt resolution is vital for the future of Indian football," BFC concluded.