Retiring Spanish football legend Jesus Navas tearfully bid farewell to his playing career on Monday with songs, chants and other tributes at a ceremony at Sevilla's packed Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium. The 39-year-old winger -- Sevilla and the Spanish national team's most-decorated player -- will officially retire when his contract expires on December 31 due to a painful and chronic hip injury which has plagued him in recent seasons.

"I live to give joy to my Sevilla and the Spanish fans and if it hadn't been for my hip I would have continued, that's for sure. That's why it was very difficult for me to say that this is the end of the season," Navas told the crowd of around 45,000 fans who packed the stadium for the tribute, pausing at times to fight back tears.

"I have been suffering from hip difficulties for several years, but in the last few weeks the condition has worsened," he added as he stood below a huge placard that read "Navas legend".

Navas, who emerged from Sevilla's youth system, made 705 appearances for the club over 18 seasons, as well as a four-year spell at Manchester City -- playing 183 games -- between 2013 and 2017.

He was given a framed jersey with his name and the number 705 after being joined by his wife, two sons and parents on the stage as the crowd applauded and chanted his name.

Navas' 15 trophies include a record four with Spain -- the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, the 2023 UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 -- and eight with Sevilla.

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri hailed Navas at the ceremony as "a role model in every respect" while former Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos called him "the greatest legend the club has ever had".

Navas played the last La Liga game of his 21-year career on December 22, coming on as a substitute for Sevilla in their 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)