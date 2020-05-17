Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Setback For Serie A As Two Parma Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Updated: 17 May 2020 12:25 IST

Just before the scheduled go-ahead for group training at Serie A clubs, two Parma players have tested positive for coronavirus and have been moved into isolation.

Two players from Serie A side Parma have tested positive for coronavirus. © AFP

Two players from Serie A side Parma have tested positive for coronavirus and have been moved into isolation, the club announced Saturday in another setback to hopes of a season restart in football-mad Italy. Just two days out from the scheduled go-ahead for group training at clubs, Parma said all members of their squad and staff had been tested through swabs and blood samples. All came back negative except for two players, who are asymptomatic.

"Both of them were positive on the first test and negative on the second that was performed 24 hours later," said Parma in a statement.

"The players, both in excellent condition and asymptomatic, have nonetheless been immediately isolated and the club will monitor them constantly."

Serie A clubs have suggested June 13 as a date for the championship to restart while group training will get underway on Monday.

However, there is a point of dispute with government insistence on quarantine for the entire team and staff, in the event of a positive test.

Italian clubs favour the German model, where only the infected person is quarantined.

