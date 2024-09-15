Genoa snatched a 1-1 home draw with Roma in the final seconds on Sunday to continue their positive start to the Serie A season. Koni De Winter headed home Genoa's leveller in the sixth minute of added time at a packed Stadio Luigi Ferraris to deny Roma a first win of the campaign. Artem Dovbyk looked to have shot Roma to victory when he prodded home in the 37th minute after Niccolo Pisilli's effort was spilled by Pierlugi Gollini. But De Winter's first Serie A goal gave Genoa their second late home draw of the new season after also stunning champions Inter Milan in their opening fixture.

Genoa are ninth on five points, level with AC Milan who hammered Venezia on Saturday and two points ahead of 15th-placed Roma.

Later Inter have the chance to reclaim the league lead when they make the short trip to Monza ahead of their Champions League opener at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Atalanta, who host Arsenal on Thursday, face Fiorentina in Bergamo while Napoli and Romelu Lukaku are at Cagliari where the Belgium striker suffered racist abuse in 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)