Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos posted a picture of himself smiling in hospital and said he was “recovering well” after confirming Wednesday he had undergone a heart procedure. “I did not suffer a heart attack. I am recovering well, and looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon,” the 52-year-old former defender said on social media. Earlier Wednesday, Spanish media reported he had undergone surgery in Brazil.

Hospital Vila Nova Star in Sao Paulo said in a separate statement that Roberto Carlos, who is now a Real Madrid ambassador, had a heart obstruction detected on Monday and was advised to have a coronary angioplasty on the same day. The procedure is minimally invasive and widens blocked or narrowed heart arteries.

“I recently underwent a preventative medical procedure, planned in advance with my medical team," the World Cup and three-time Champions League winner said. "The procedure was successful, and I am well.”

The hospital said Roberto Carlos is stable and will remain under observation in an intensive care unit due to medical protocols.

One of the most attack-minded left backs of all time, Roberto Carlos won 125 Brazil caps and played for 11 years at Madrid.

He was a member of Brazil's World Cup teams which reached the final in 1998 and won in 2002. He also helped Brazil win the Copa America in 1997 and 1999.

