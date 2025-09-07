The Indian football team went down 1-2 to hosts Qatar in the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup qualifier, but the scoreline arguably doesn't show what truly happened on the field. Al Hashmi Mohialdin (18') had put Qatar in the lead early on, before Muhammed Suhail (52') equalised. However, a Jassem Al Sharshani scored a controversial penalty, that also saw India's Pramveer Singh being sent-off for recieving his second yellow card of the game. The 2-1 scoreline, in favour of Qatar, remained intact for the remainder of the match, ensuring three points for the hosts. But, the incident that saw Qatar take a 2-1 lead has triggered a huge controversy.

Buoyed by their 2-0 victory against Bahrain in the last match, India made a quick start to the game, Suhail getting an early chance, where he shot just inches over the crossbar from outside the box in the second minute.

The hosts slowly gained control of the game and took the lead in the 18th minute, when Mohialdin, off a corner, headed the ball powerfully into the ground, making it loop over the heads of the Indian defence after the bounce as it went into the top corner.

An intense midfield battle ensued after Qatar took the lead, India constantly looking to find their way back in the game.

The Blue Colts came out fighting in the second half. Their efforts paid dividends when Macarton intercepted a ball in the middle and played Suhail through on the right. While Suhail's cross was a bit too long, it landed at Sannan's feet on the other wing.

The left winger also decided to whip it in, but this time, it was sent it with pin-point accuracy, as Suhail nodded it in at the far post to equalise.

Chhetri, in the 63rd minute, chipped a pass to Suhail behind the lines, but the ball was a yard too ahead of the latter, as Ghulais collected it.

The complexion of the game completely changed a couple of minutes later, when India defender Pramveer brought down Noureldin Ibrahim inside the box, as the referee pointed to the spot. Pramveer picked up his second yellow card of the match, and India were down to 10 men.

The decision by the referee to point towards the penalty spot, however, left fans shocked, and soon allegations of the official being 'influenced' by the home side started to flood social media.

Exactly what I said in my last video. I so f*cking knew it. Qatar definitely came with Referees in their team. This is so shit. That was definitely not a red card + a penalty. @afcasiancup You fucking suckers of Oil Money.#indianfootball #AFCU23pic.twitter.com/Bb61wm06Z2 — Zeel Shah (@ZeelShaah) September 6, 2025

Here are some of the reactions:

Congratulations to Qatar for defeating India with the help of referees.



India Robbed !#IndianFootball #AFCU23Qualifierspic.twitter.com/69eYD7Ict9 — Hari (@Harii33) September 6, 2025

India Robbed again vs Qatar. Proud of the performance of our U23 lads @IndianFootball

#indianfootball pic.twitter.com/SfhsESSlkp — Talk Football HD (@TalkFootball_hd) September 6, 2025

Requesting AFC to allow referees to wear Qatar jersey against India so that our players do not get confused. pic.twitter.com/EBHct540i1 — IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) September 6, 2025

Qatar captain Al Sharshani stepped up and converted the penalty despite Sahil guessing correctly to put the hosts back in the lead.

Qatar, with this win, have established firm control at the top of the Group H table, with six points from two matches. Bahrain, who had defeated Brunei Darussalam, earlier in the day, moved on to three points, the same as India, but remain third due to their inferior head-to-head record against the Blue Colts.

With PTI Inputs