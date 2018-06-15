 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Football

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Deal With Spanish Tax Authorities: Reports

Updated: 15 June 2018 20:15 IST

Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes © AFP

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay an 18.8 million euro (21.8 million dollars) fine in a tax evasion case, newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday. Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation. The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes and, through his agents, has denied the allegations. Ronaldo is due to play for Portugal on Friday in a World Cup match against Spain.

Gestifute, the agency representing the player, was not immediately available to comment on the report on Friday. The Spanish tax agency also declined to comment.

Spanish courts have recently cracked down on tax evasion among leading footballers.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence in 2017 on similar charges but under Spanish law was able to exchange the penalty for a fine.

Between 2005 and 2010, foreign players in Spain were protected under the so-called "Beckham law" allowing them to curb their taxes. But as the financial crisis bit deeper, that exemption was lifted, paving the way for the cases.

© Thomson Reuters 2018
Comments
Topics : Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ronaldo has reached a deal with Spanish tax authorities
  • He has agreed to serve two years in prison and pay an 18.8 million euro
  • He is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes
Related Articles
Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Deal With Spanish Tax Authorities: Reports
World Cup, Portugal vs Spain: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
World Cup, Portugal vs Spain: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
FIFA World Cup Preview: Spain Start Campaign In Turmoil, Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portuguese Hopes
FIFA World Cup Preview: Spain Start Campaign In Turmoil, Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portuguese Hopes
FIFA World Cup: Barber Of Serbia Snips Lionel Messi
FIFA World Cup: Barber Of Serbia Snips Lionel Messi 'Headshot' For Fans
FIFA World Cup: Portugal Camp Quiet On Mounting Sporting Crisis
FIFA World Cup: Portugal Camp Quiet On Mounting Sporting Crisis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.