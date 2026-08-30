Real Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid will aim to make it three wins from three matches when they host newly promoted Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Jose Mourinho's side needed a late goal from substitute Carlos Espi to edge past Espanyol 2-1 on the opening matchday, while a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick inspired a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu in midweek. Malaga, meanwhile, were beaten by Atletico Madrid on their return to the top flight after a nine-season absence. They followed that up with a 1-1 home draw against fellow promoted side Deportivo La Coruna in midweek.

Real Madrid vs Malaga LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2026-27 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, August 30 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match will be held at the Bernabeu.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match will be not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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