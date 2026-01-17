Real Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid will look to get back to winning ways as they take on Levante in a crucial La Liga encounter. Real Madrid got off to a disappointing start under Alvaro Arbeloa as they were defeated by Albacete in the Copa del Rey. Currently, they are 4 points behind leaders FC Barcelona and a win over Levante will certainly boost their campaign. On the other hand, Levante are 19th in the table with just 14 points from 18 matches.

When will the Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match will take place on Saturday, January 17.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Levante, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

