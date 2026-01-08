Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, Supercopa de Espana: City rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face off in a heated second semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana. Real Madrid, managed by Xabi Alonso, sit seven points ahead of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in La Liga. However, Atletico handed Real Madrid their first defeat of the 2025-26 season, running out 5-2 winners in their La Liga clash in September, and will be eyeing a similar outcome again. Real Madrid will be without the services of top-scorer Kylian Mbappe, who is missing out on the Supercopa due to injury. On the other hand, Atletico are likely to be without key midfielder Pablo Barrios, who faces a race against time to recover from a calf setback.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming, Spanish Super Cup LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match will take place on Friday, January 9 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match start?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Supercopa de Espana match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

