Real Madrid vs Alaves Live Streaming La Liga: Real Madrid host relegation-threatened Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (IST), eyeing nothing less than a win despite the La Liga title race being all but decided. With seven matchdays remaining, Alvaro Arbeloa's Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by nine points and are heading towards another trophyless season. For them, every game is a final if they are to have any chance of catching Barcelona ahead of next month's El Clasico. Following last week's Champions League quarterfinal defeat to Bayern Munich, attention has shifted to both Arbeloa's future and that of several key players, including Fran Garcia, Eduardo Camavinga, and Brahim Diaz.

Alaves, on the other hand, are fighting to avoid the drop and sit 17th in the table, just one point ahead of the relegation zone. Quique Sanchez Flores' side comes into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Basque derby away to Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid vs Alaves LIVE Streaming, La Liga 2025-26 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match will take place on Wednesday, April 22 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match will be held at the Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Alaves, La Liga match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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