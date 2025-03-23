Real Madrid's women's team earned their first ever victory over Liga F champions Barcelona with a shock 3-1 away triumph on Sunday at the Olympic stadium. Pere Romeu's Barcelona remain top of the table, four points ahead of second place Madrid after losing their second league match this season under rain and hail before a crowd of nearly 36,000 fans. Barcelona have won the Spanish top flight five years running and last season lifted the quadruple.

However they have not hit the same heights so far in the current campaign, with a 46-game unbeaten streak in Liga F ended by Levante in February, as Barca suffered a first ever domestic defeat at their Johan Cruyff stadium.

"We're upset, like the day when we lost against Levante at home," said two-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas.

"It's part of sport, losing, winning or drawing. You can never be certain of winning.

"Over the 90 minutes when the result is like this, we did something badly and they did something well so we have to correct that and continue."

Real Madrid's women's team began in 2020 after taking over CD Tacon, which was founded in 2014.

Alba Redondo sent Madrid ahead just before half-time, before Caroline Graham Hansen levelled for Barca in the 67th minute.

Jana Fernandez netted for Barcelona but the goal was controversially disallowed for offside, when it appeared to be on -- and with VAR not operating in Liga F the decision stood.

Real Madrid's Scottish attacker Caroline Weir fired the visitors ahead in the 87th minute and struck again in stoppage time to round off a famous win.

"It's special," Madrid's Redondo told DAZN. "Clasicos are Clasicos, there was a nice atmosphere, playing at a place like Montjuic... we will keep evolving.

"We always believed (we could beat them), we have a big squad, they have a lot of quality to be at the top, but we believe we can win all games.

"Today is a party because it's the first time (we've done it)."

Real Madrid visit Arsenal in the women's Champions League on Wednesday boasting a 2-0 advantage from the quarter-final first leg, while Barcelona host Wolfsburg on Thursday with a 4-1 lead.

