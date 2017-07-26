 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Real Madrid Clinch World Record Deal For Kylian Mbappe: Report

Updated: 26 July 2017 10:47 IST

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, asked about Kylian Mbappe last week, said that Real were short one attacker after Alvaro Morata's departure but chose his words carefully.

Real Madrid Clinch World Record Deal For Kylian Mbappe: Report
Kylian Mbappe scored six goals in six Champions League starts and 15 in Ligue 1 last season. © AFP

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a world record deal in principle to sign Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for 180 million euros (USD 210m, 160m pounds), closing one of the hottest transfer sagas of the summer. Spanish sports daily Marca, citing sources close to the negotiations, said the gifted teenage striker who shot to stardom last season is expected to join Real Madrid "in the next few days" on a six-year deal. French newspapers Le Parisien and Nice Matin were quick to announce that Monaco had denied the report. But in the cloak and dagger climate of rumour and innuendo that characterises football's transfer operations, the latest twist revived speculation surrounding the future of Europe's most-eligible young star.

Only the rumour mill surrounding Neymar and the massive sums involved have come close to eclipsing the buzz generated by Mbappe in recent weeks.

Neymar, Barcelona's 25-year-old Brazilian superstar, is at the centre of frenzied speculation linking him to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros, the price of his buyout clause.

Circling predators

The likelihood of that deal looks to have receded in the past few days as the Mbappe move takes centre stage. And if it goes through, Real will have completed a major coup by snatching one of the most coveted young players in football from under the noses of top European clubs including PSG and Premier League giants including Manchester City.

Real midfielder Casemiro, on tour with the European champions in United States, refused to be drawn on the speculation ahead of Wednesday's friendly clash against Manchester City in Los Angeles.

"Mbappe is not a Real Madrid player so I can't speak about him," said Casemiro.

But Marca, known to have strong links to the Madrid club, insisted that Real are set to pay between 150-160m euros with add-ons of between 20 and 30m for Mbappe, dwarfing the current world transfer record of 105m Manchester United paid to lure Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.

Real are looking to fill the void left by Alvaro Morata, who joined Premier League champions Chelsea last Friday in a deal reported to be worth up to 80 million euros.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, asked about Mbappe last week, said that Real were short one attacker after Morata's departure but chose his words carefully.

"I am not saying we are lacking a centre forward but we are short of one attacker, that's how things are," he said. "We will see how we will manage that."

If he does arrive at Zidane's European champions the 18-year-old will be on a net annual salary of "seven million" euros, Marca said.

Mbappe, under contract at Monaco until 2019, has been wooed so hard by some of Europe's top clubs that Monaco raised the red card and warned the circling predators that they could be reported to FIFA, world football's governing body.

"Top European football clubs made contact with Kylian Mbappe and his entourage without our authorisation," Monaco said on their website.

The club said they wanted to remind these clubs that such actions are contrary to French and international regulations.

Mbappe scored six goals in six Champions League starts and 15 in Ligue 1 as he exploded onto the scene in the second half of last season.

On Monday, Monaco lost full-back Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City in a world record £52 million deal for a defender.

Topics : Real Madrid AS Monaco FC Football
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Reports in Spanish media say Real are on verge of Mbappe signing
  • French newspapers have denied Spanish media reports
  • Mbappe is under contract at Monaco until 2019
Related Articles
Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Tax Fraud At Court Hearing
Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Tax Fraud At Court Hearing
Gerard Pique Scores Winner As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid In Thrilling El Clasico
Gerard Pique Scores Winner As Barcelona Beat Real Madrid In Thrilling El Clasico
El Clasico Fever Grips Miami -- At USD 900 A Ticket
El Clasico Fever Grips Miami -- At USD 900 A Ticket
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.