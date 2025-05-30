English star Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid, following the decision to not renew his contract with boyhood club Liverpool. After 20 years as a part of Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold will move to the Spanish giants ahead of this summer's Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold said leaving Liverpool was the "most difficult decision" in his life, but joining Real Madrid is usually one of the easiest to make. The record 15-time Champions League winners are the world's most successful club and joining them as a player is widely viewed as reaching the pinnacle of the game.

In 2003, Madrid signed David Beckham from Manchester United -- a player Alexander-Arnold has sometimes been likened to for his passing range and crossing ability.

"It's not the case that other teams are bad, it's just that Real Madrid are the greatest," England international Jude Bellingham said after he joined from Dortmund in 2023.

The presence of Bellingham, a compatriot and close friend, certainly increased Madrid's appeal for Alexander-Arnold whose highly-anticipated arrival was formally announced on Friday.

The Liverpool academy graduate won it all at Anfield but his chances of winning silverware more regularly are boosted with Los Blancos, so he took the risk of leaving his boyhood club.

From Madrid's perspective, securing Alexander-Arnold's services on a six-year deal also seemed an obvious step to take.

With Dani Carvajal, 33, injured for much of the season, right-back has been a problem position. Fede Valverde and the departing Lucas Vazquez have played there even though it is not their natural role.

Carvajal will be back next season but after his serious knee injury and given his age, whether he will return at the same level is uncertain.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, is expected to form part of Madrid's squad for years to come.

The defender's arrival fits Madrid's recent approach of using their super-club status to hire 'Galactico' level stars at the end of their contracts.

French striker Kylian Mbappe's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer is the prime example, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba also joined without a transfer fee.

Alexander-Arnold has the attacking range to delight Madrid's demanding fans, who love full-backs with a penchant for the spectacular, including Marcelo and Roberto Carlos.

The Liverpudlian, a set-piece expert, has also been used in midfield by England which is an area where Madrid have struggled since Toni Kroos' departure last summer.

Sweetening the pot is Alexander-Arnold's association with Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

The defender created his team's vital fourth goal after a 3-0 away defeat, with a corner taken quickly to catch out Barca's defence and tee up Divock Origi to score.

"When I got to those big occasions, I felt like that's where I belonged," Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo.

"Those sorts of games naturally demand you to play the best that you can and think on the spot, and have those moments of brilliance –- I was able to come up with one."

Defensive doubts

British players have not always found it easy to adapt to life in the Spanish capital.

Welshman Gareth Bale was hugely successful at Madrid and yet still ended up as a scapegoat, while England internationals Michael Owen and Jonathan Woodgate never completely found their footing.

Bellingham hit the ground running however, leading Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double in his first campaign, and can help Alexander-Arnold fit in.

The biggest concerns around Alexander-Arnold's arrival relate to his defensive aptitude.

At times for Liverpool and England he has been criticised for switching off, allowing wingers to drift behind him unchecked.

Madrid's defensive line has suffered this season as they ended up without a major trophy.

If new coach Xabi Alonso sticks to the 3-4-3 system he used at Bayer Leverkusen, Alexander-Arnold could thrive in the right wing-back role.

"Because he is so special with the ball, the main emphasis goes on him doing special things with the ball," explained Liverpool coach Arne Slot in September.

"I think with him it is not about if he is capable of doing things, it's more -- can his concentration rate constantly be at 100 percent focus?"

It would not be the first time Madrid have signed a player fuelled by optimism over their potential, rather than a more measured approach to squad-building.

In Alexander-Arnold's case, though, there is plenty to suggest this union will suit both club and player.

