Rafael Leao fired AC Milan top of Serie A with a tight 1-0 win at Cagliari on Friday. Adrien Rabiot set up Leao who fired past Elia Caprile after 50 minutes in Sardinia. Milan move two points ahead of Inter Milan who host Bologna on Sunday with third-placed Napoli at Lazio. The visitors came out fighting after the break, Ruben Loftus-Cheek heading over before Leao, who had arrived in Cagliari nursing a right adductor problem, breaking the deadlock having hit the crossbar minutes earlier.

Christian Pulisic missed the chance for a second with four minutes remaining but the visitors secured all three points to maintain their unbeaten run on the road this season.

Cagliari remain 14th in the standings on 18 points.

