PSG's Achraf Hakimi Contracts Covid-19
Paris Saint-German wing-back Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for COVID-19.
Paris Saint-Germain wing-back Achraf Hakimi has tested positive for coronavirus and been put into isolation, a source close to the club told AFP on Saturday. Morroco's Hakimi, 22, made his Parisian debut in Wednesday's friendly win over third-tier Le Mans after joining from Inter Milan for 60 million euros ($71 million) last week. He missed Saturday's pre-season draw with third-division Chambly and is set to be sidelined for next week's games with Augbsurg and Genoa.
PSG were hit hard by Covid-19 at the start of last season when several players tested positive and Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team's Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.
