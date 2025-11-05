PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Bayern Munich and PSG both look to continue their unbeaten run as they face each other in the UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday. Both teams have not lost a single match in the competition till now with 3 wins from 3 matches. The winner of this match can potentially end the gameweek in the top spot of the Champions League points table. Both Bayern Munich and PSG have also enjoyed a brilliant season till now domesticially as they lead in the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 respectively.

PSG vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 5 (IST).

Where will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be held at Parc des Princes stadium, Paris.

What time will the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match start?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

