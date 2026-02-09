Ousmane Dembele struck twice as Paris Saint‑Germain blew away bitter rivals Marseille on Sunday, reclaiming top spot in Ligue 1 with a crushing 5-0 victory at the Parc des Princes. Dembele opened the scoring after just 12 minutes and added a second before half‑time as PSG delivered a real statement of intent going into the defining months of the season. Facundo Medina's own goal made it 3-0 before substitutes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Lee Kang-in got in on the act as PSG recorded their biggest-ever margin of victory over Marseille, avenging their 1-0 defeat at the Velodrome in September.

"It was almost perfect. We made history," said PSG coach Luis Enrique, hailing Dembele for his "incredible" performance.

"I said from the very first day he arrived that he's a different kind of player. This season it's been hard for him to get back to his level because of injuries. He's very special."

PSG have now won seven straight league matches, although they remain under pressure from surprise challengers Lens, who briefly moved top on Saturday and sit just two points behind.

"It's not a message we're sending, we're a very consistent team," added Luis Enrique.

"We're continuing along the same path as last year. We're reaching the best part of the season, and this result is important in terms of confidence."

Vitinha gets lucky

Marseille may feel aggrieved after PSG midfielder Vitinha escaped with only a yellow card for a high, studs‑up challenge on captain Leonardo Balerdi in the opening minutes.

Despite the severity of the tackle, referee Willy Delajod was not instructed by VAR to review the incident. From that point on, though, it was a scintillating display worthy of the European champions.

PSG surged in front moments later as Desire Doue released Nuno Mendes with a superb ball down the left and the Portuguese wing-back squared for Dembele to slot past Marseille goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange.

Matfei Safonov, again chosen ahead of Lucas Chevalier in the PSG goal, denied Amine Gouiri as the Marseille striker stabbed a cross goalwards, but the hosts -- with a rare full week since their last game -- looked fresh and threatened regularly.

De Lange made a good save to turn away Doue's angled low drive but Dembele, who has struggled to consistently replicate last season's Ballon d'Or form due to injury, produced more magic as he got away from Balerdi, saw off Medina and rifled in PSG's second on 37 minutes.

After two closely-fought encounters this season, with PSG winning the Champions Trophy on penalties last month after a 2-2 draw in Kuwait, Marseille offered virtually nothing in the French capital.

Doue grazed the post but it was only a matter of time until PSG stretched their lead, Medina inadvertently heading past his own 'keeper on 64 minutes when trying to intercept a lofted ball intended for Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia winger, just on as a substitute on his return from an ankle injury, bagged PSG's fourth with a sublime volley from Dembele's looping pass.

Lee also scored after coming off the bench as he drilled low past De Lange at his near post to complete a brilliant night for PSG.

It almost got even worse for Marseille as both Kvaratskhelia and Mendes hit the bar late on, but the brutal nature of this defeat will not sit well at a club still stinging from an excruciating Champions League exit barely a week ago.

