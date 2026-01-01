Enzo Maresca left his post as Chelsea head coach on Thursday after a reported deterioration in his relationship with the Premier League club's hierarchy. The Italian coach was midway through his second season in charge. In his first season, he won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup. Last month, Maresca said he had experienced his "worst" 48 hours at Chelsea but didn't specify why. Chelsea is in fifth place in the Premier League and has advanced to the English League Cup semifinals.

"During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup," Chelsea said in a statement on Thursday. "Those achievements will remain an important part of the club's recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club."

It added: "With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track."

