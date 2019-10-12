 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Portugal vs Luxembourg, Euro Qualifiers: Portugal Cruise As Cristiano Ronaldo Closes In On Century Of International Goals

Updated: 12 October 2019 08:42 IST

Portugal vs Luxembourg: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 94th international goal as Portugal crush Luxembourg in Kiev.

Portugal vs Luxembourg, Euro Qualifiers: Portugal Cruise As Cristiano Ronaldo Closes In On Century Of International Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo took his overall career tally to 699 when he found the target in the second half. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to within six goals of his international century when he scored in a 3-0 win over Luxembourg on Friday which kept the defending champions on course for the Euro 2020 finals. The veteran star hit his 94th goal for the Portuguese and took his overall career tally to 699 when he found the target in the second half after Bernardo Silva had opened the scoring in the first period. The three points kept Portugal in second place in Group B, five points behind Ukraine who defeated Lithuania 2-0.

The two meet in Kiev on Monday.

"In the first 25 minutes we were very good, very dynamic and created chances," said Fernando Santos who was marking his fifth anniversary as Portugal coach.

"Then we lost depth, Luxembourg became more comfortable but never created opportunities. After the break, we started well and I think we quickly controlled the game, but after the second goal, the players started thinking ahead to Ukraine."

Portugal went ahead at the Estadio Jose Alvalade home of Sporting Lisbon in the 16th minute.

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo's effort was only parried by Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris and Manchester City midfielder Silva was on hand to sweep in the opener.

It was a second goal in three internationals for Silva who arrived in Portugal under a cloud having been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association over a controversial social media post comparing City teammate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character. 

At the other end, it wasn't until the 35th minute that Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio was called into action for the first time to deny Vincent Thill, whose brother Olivier was also in the Luxembourg starting line-up.

Ronaldo had his first real chance of the second half but his ambitious overhead kick was easily dealt with by Moris.

However, he made no mistake in the 65th minute when he took his international tally to 94 as he stole the ball off Maxime Chanot before lobbing it over Moris.

The 34-year-old is now just 15 goals behind the all-time international record of 109 held by former Iran striker Ali Daei.

There was time for Portugal to add a third in the dying moments through Goncalo Guedes.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Portugal Portugal Luxembourg Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo Rui Patricio Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Portugal crushed Luxembourg with a 3-0 victory in Euro qualifiers
  • Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 94
  • Ronaldo is just 15 goals behind the all-time international record of 109
Related Articles
Inter Milan vs Juventus: Gonzalo Higuain
Inter Milan vs Juventus: Gonzalo Higuain's Late Winner Helps Juventus Go Top Of Serie A
Juventus vs Bayer: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Juventus Brush Aside Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus vs Bayer: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Juventus Brush Aside Bayer Leverkusen
Virat Kohli Weighs In On Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate, Picks His Favourite
Virat Kohli Weighs In On Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate, Picks His Favourite
Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Juventus Beat SPAL 2-0 To Top Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Juventus Beat SPAL 2-0 To Top Serie A
Watch: Hungarian Teen
Watch: Hungarian Teen's Incredible Goal That Pipped Lionel Messi Strike To Win FIFA Puskas Award
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.