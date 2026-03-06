The Saudi Pro League is trying to carry on with games even as soccer in other Middle East countries is on hold because of the Iran war. The league staged one match Thursday - Damac beat Al-Riyadh 3-0 - but a second one was rescheduled for Saturday after Al-Qadsiah's flight to play Al-Kholood was canceled. On Friday, Al-Ahli faces Al-Ittihad in the Jeddah derby, one of the biggest games on the domestic calendar, with a crowd of nearly 60,000 expected. Saudi Arabian clubs were unable to play their Asian Champions League knockout matches earlier in the week because of security concerns in the region.

At home, the Saudi Ministry of Defense reported a suspected Iranian drone attack on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh early Tuesday.

Still, the league said it is safe to keep playing, according to a letter it sent to clubs this week.

The league will pause from March 14 to April 3 - which incorporates the next international break.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus told domestic media he was preparing for Friday's game against Al-Najma as usual.

"We in Riyadh are safe, stable and secure, and we are following political events cautiously and waiting for necessary instructions," the former Benfica coach said Tuesday. "We continue our work on a daily basis as usual."

Al-Nassr sits atop the standings but will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for Saturday's match against Neom SC in Riyadh. The Portugal star has a hamstring injury.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)