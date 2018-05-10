Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino 'Happy' Alex Ferguson Is Out Of Intensive Care

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino said they were delighted that former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage . United announced on Wednesday that Ferguson no longer needed intensive care following his emergency operation at the weekend and would continue rehabilitation as an inpatient. "His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery," said a statement from the club.

Before the club issued their update about the 76-year-old's condition, current boss Jose Mourinho spoke positively about his hopes for Ferguson's recovery.

Gestures of support continue for the Scot, who retired in 2013 after guiding United to 13 Premier League titles as well as five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

United are reportedly considering a gesture of support for Ferguson at their final Premier League match of the season, at home to Watford on Sunday.

Tottenham manager Pochettino said he would try to to visit Ferguson after his side secured a top-four finish and Manchester City boss Guardiola said he was "so happy" to hear Ferguson was out of intensive care.

"I am so pleased, so happy," said Pochettino. "If I have time I will visit him, he is a massive personality in football and he is a fantastic person. I am so happy for him and all the people that love him."

Eric Cantona also joined the words of support for the recovery for his former manager, appearing in a short video clip posted on Twitter.

The former France striker proved a pivotal signing when Ferguson bought him from Leeds in 1992 as United went on to win the inaugural Premier League title.

"This friend of mine, he is not doing too well," Cantona said in a video on Eurosport's official Twitter feed captioned "The Commissioner of Football".

"He is like a mentor to me, he nurtured me, he never judged me. He is such a fighter, he will pull through. It is Fergie time, and you will win. You always do."

United midfielder Michael Carrick, who is due to make his final appearance for the club on Sunday, wrote on Twitter: "Amazing to hear such positive news."

Wales manager and former winger Ryan Giggs said the warmth of the response from around the world showed the esteem in which Ferguson was held.

"No matter who you support you've got to recognise what he's done for the game. Like everyone I was shocked to hear the news. I was with him just a couple of weeks ago at a dinner," Giggs told Britain's Press Association.