Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele has been included in the PSG squad traveling to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday for their Champions League match after being sidelined for more than a month with a hamstring injury. PSG captain Marquinhos, who missed several weeks of action with a left thigh issue, also makes his return. Dembele suffered the injury on Sept. 5 while playing for France in a 2-0 win against Ukraine in World Cup qualifying. Defending champion PSG has won its opening two matches in the league phase of the tournament.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)