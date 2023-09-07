Cristiano Ronaldo is back with the Portugal ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Luxembourg. Portugal play Slovakia in Bratislava on Friday, before hosting Luxembourg in Algarve on Monday. Ronaldo continues to be called up by Portugal at the age of 38, having joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in January. Recently, Ronaldo took part in a lie detector test, conducted by Binance, where he was quizzed on whether he's the greatest goalscorer in football history.

Ronaldo responded with a "yes" and the lie-detector agreed that he was telling the truth.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a good last couple of months with Al-Nassr. He captained the side to their first-ever Arab Club Champions title last month, ending the tournament as the top goalscorer.

In the ongoing Saudi Pro League season, Ronaldo has the most goals (6) and assists (4) so far in four matches.

However, Al-Nassr are currently sixth in the table with nine points, after having lost their first two matches.

Ronaldo is one of three Portuguese players playing in Saudi Arabia called up to the side for the qualifiers, alongwith Ruben Neves and Otavio.

Neves is playing for leaders Al-Hilal while Otavio has joined Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

"We will see what state the players coming from the Saudi league are in," head coach Roberto Martinez told Portuguese media.

"It is a different situation, but that doesn't mean it has to be negative. We need to adapt to these new circumstances in football without making a big deal out of it."