French striker Arnaud Kalimuendo has signed a five-year contract with Nottingham Forest, the Premier League club announced on Monday. According to French media, the transfer paid to ex-club Rennes is believed to be at least 30 million euros ($35 million). "Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, who joins the club on a five-year deal," read a statement on the English club's website. The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, before enjoying a breakthrough season at Ligue 1 side Rennes last year when he netted 18 times in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to joining Rennes in 2022, he made five appearances for PSG and enjoyed success during loan spells at Lens -- scoring 21 goals in 65 outings.

"When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured. This is a proud moment for me, joining a team who had a strong season last year and a club with great history," said Kalimuendo.

"I'm ready for the challenge, and I arrive here with good experience. I had a good season last year with goals and assists but I want more and want to reach a new level here."

Two-time European champions Nottingham Forest finished the 2024/25 season in seventh place after surprisingly spending much of the season in the Premier League's top three.

Before the start of the new campaign, manager Nuno Espirito Santo endured a disappointing pre-season -- no wins and only one goal scored in seven matches -- and a disappointing transfer window.

However, Forest kickstarted the season with a comfortable 3-1 win over Brentford on Sunday and new signings have begun arriving at the City Ground.

The recent additions of winger Dan Ndoye, playmaker Omari Hutchinson and ex-Manchester City midfielder James McAtee have bolstered Nuno's squad.

"It's been a busy few days for us — the culmination of a lot of hard work from our staff over a number of weeks," said Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson.

