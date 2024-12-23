NorthEast United FC came from two goals behind to secure a 5-2 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Monday. Hyderabad FC, who had conceded six goals post the 60th minute mark this season prior to this match, added three more to that tally as NorthEast United FC struck thrice in the final 30-odd minutes. Hyderabad FC pressed on the offensive from the beginning, as Edmilson Correia took the onus with a solo effort in the fifth minute. He dazzled into the box from the left flank and beat challenges from Dinesh Singh and Asheer Akhtar with some quick footwork to drill the ball into the bottom left corner to get an early lead.

Seven minutes later, Cy Goddard controlled the ball impeccably in a pocket of space down the middle outside of the 18-yard box. He played a pass for Sourav K on the right flank and his perfectly weighted cross was met on the bounce by Correia before he dispatched it into the bottom right corner to notch his brace.

While the home side managed to see off the rest of the half without any major threats to goal, NorthEast United FC's attacking onslaught picked up intensity in the second essay.

In the 54th minute, Macarton Nickson brought out a creative shot from distance, which was intended to hit the right side of the goal. The shot, however, took a deflection off Lenny Rodrigues and landed nearly in the middle of the net to equalise the scores.

It was eventually awarded as an own goal by the Hyderabad FC midfielder.

Seven minutes later, Guillermo got the visitors the lead, after a link-up play with Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

The Hyderabad FC defence wore a slightly disoriented look when Ajaraie attempted a powerful shot from the edge of the box. The effort lacked precision, but the deflection was ably pounced upon and slotted into the bottom right corner by Guillermo.

