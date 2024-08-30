Mohun Bagan Super Giant will seek a record-extending 18th title when they face first-time finalists NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup summit showdown here on Saturday, hoping the injury concerns over skipper Subhasish Bose would not come in their way. For a team that did not concede a single goal in the group stage, Mohun Bagan went 0-2 down after their defensive mainstay, Bose, struggled with an injury and was substituted at the half-hour mark in their semifinal against Bengaluru FC.

The Blues made full use of the defensive frailty to go 2-0 up. The Mariners fought hard to restore parity before Vishal Kaith's brilliance under the bar sealed a glorious 4-3 win in the tiebreaker.

Bose had a light training with his teammates on Friday and it is still not clear whether coach Jose Molina will risk starting the team's captain in the tournament's biggest match.

While Mohun Bagan's defence seemed to be their weak link, the cohesion in the midfield and incisive attack led by Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos showed the way for the Mariners.

Among Indians, Liston Colaco and Aniruth Thapa have been impressive and the latter's peach of a goal in the 84th minute had turned it around for them against the Blues.

Goalkeeper Kaith has been phenomenal in the last two knockout matches, saving four penalties, first against Punjab FC and then versus Bengaluru and he will once again be the key against the spirited NorthEast United FC.

"It feels great to play successive finals. We gave our 100 per cent and made a great comeback after the two-goal deficit. Full credit to the team to score the two crucial goals and bring the match to the tie-breaker," Kaith said.

Unlike the quarters and semis, the final will have extra-time and Mohun Bagan will look to seal the issue in the regulation time.

Playing at home will also give Mohun Bagan a big boost as about 30,000-plus fans are expected to cheer for the Mariners.

But the John Abraham-owned Highlanders should not be underestimated as they have shown their prowess by blanking fierce rivals Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 at the latter's home ground to make their first ever final in the Durand Cup.

Under the guidance of coach Juan Pedro Benali, NEUFC have demonstrated their supremacy in the group stages, winning all three matches while netting an impressive 10 goals and conceding only once.

They are known for their tactical brilliance and defensive solidity, and it will be as much an off-the-pitch fight between the two Spaniard coaches as it is on-field.

Spanish recruit Guillermo Fernandez has emerged as one of the key performers for NorthEast United FC.

The 31-year-old boasts an impressive resume with over 430 appearances across top European leagues, including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, and has made a significant impact for the club.

Fernandez is the joint top scorer for NEUFC in this Durand Cup and is tied with Jithin MS for second overall with four goals.

Jithin, 26, has also been a revelation for NEUFC this season with not just scoring but setting up and the duo will give Mohun Bagan defence some anxious time.

On head to head, Mohun Bagan lead 7-2 against NEUFC with one being a draw. In their last meeting, Mohun Bagan had defeated NEUFC 4-2 in the ISL last season here.

Kickoff: 5.30pm.

