Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy insists he does not fear the sack as he tries to halt a seven-game losing slump that has left the club in the Premier League relegation zone. Van Nistelrooy took four points from his opening two games in charge after replacing Steve Cooper at the King Power Stadium at the start of December. But the honeymoon period quickly ended and the Foxes are second from bottom of the table, two points from safety ahead of their match at Tottenham on Sunday.

The Dutchman, a former star striker at Manchester United and Real Madrid, said: "I am focused on getting this team out of the situation that we're in and that is my only concern.

"On a daily basis I am with players, I am working with everybody involved at Leicester to get the best out of this squad.

"In difficult times, in tough times, you need to be tough, you need to be strong, you need to be showing character, work, persist and be committed.

"I feel that we are united and committed as a group. So that is the spirit. You can also see that on the pitch. OK you lose but I can see a team with spirit and fight and we continue, and this run will end."

Leicester have only signed French defender Woyo Coulibaly so far in the current transfer window and Van Nistelrooy said there was "no news" on any more additions so far.

Van Nistelrooy, who had a brief spell as Manchester United's interim manager this season, said Leicester are still looking at ways to improve the squad.

"I believe in these players I have now and we are looking at possibilities to strengthen the squad," he added.

"It is clear what are the possibilities and what are not and we are still in that process. At this moment there is no news on anything."

