 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Neymar Says He's Fit, Posts Mischievous Barcelona Video

Updated: 14 July 2019 12:41 IST

PSG were upset at Neymar's no-show at the resumption of training last week, an absence that fuelled speculation of his possible departure back to Barcelona.

Neymar Says He
Neymar claimed he has recovered almost 100 percent from the ankle injury. © AFP

Neymar says he has recovered "almost 100 percent" from the ankle injury that ruled him out of Brazil's victorious Copa America campaign. The world's most expensive player was speaking Saturday in Sao Paulo ahead of his belated return to his club Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. PSG were upset at Neymar's no-show at the resumption of training last week, an absence that fuelled speculation of his possible departure back to Barcelona. And later Saturday he added fuel to the fire over a possible return to the Camp Nou when he posted on Instagram a mischievous 10-second video of him, a Barcelona shirt, his father, and a quote from the Bible, "No weapon turned against you will prosper." (Isaiah Chapter 54, Verse 17).

Both the player and his father had insisted last week he had prior agreement from PSG to stay in Brazil to help his foundation, the Neymar Institute.

Interviewed on the Parida Grande beach, where he took part in a five-side tournament organised by his charity, he ducked any questions regarding his future at PSG.

When he missed last Monday's first training session PSG issued a statement declaring they would take "appropriate action" against the star who joined them from Barca in 2017 for 222 million euros ($252 million).

The French champions' sporting director Leonardo said that "Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everybody".

Of his state of fitness he told Brazilian media Globoesports and UOL, "I've recovered almost 100 percent, all that's missing is training."
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Neymar Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Leonardo said Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer.
  • Neymar is world's most expensive player.
  • There are speculations about Neymar's likely return to Barcelona.
Related Articles
PSG Get Tough With Neymar After Pre-Season No-Show
PSG Get Tough With Neymar After Pre-Season No-Show
No Neymar, No Problem As Brazil Begin New Copa America Reign
No Neymar, No Problem As Brazil Begin New Copa America Reign
Paris Saint-Germain "Regret" Neymar No-Show At Training
Paris Saint-Germain "Regret" Neymar No-Show At Training
Copa America: Brazil Coach Tite Losing Sleep Ahead Of Argentina Clash
Copa America: Brazil Coach Tite Losing Sleep Ahead Of Argentina Clash
La Liga President Javier Tebas Fears Neymar Return Would Damage Image Of The League
La Liga President Javier Tebas Fears Neymar Return Would Damage Image Of The League
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.