Neymar-Barcelona Transfer Saga Set For Round 2 This Summer: Reports

Updated: 22 March 2020 15:59 IST

Reports in Spanish media claim Neymar has let FC Barcelona know that he is interested in moving back to the La Liga giants.

Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris St Germain for a world record fee in 2017. © AFP

Ace Brazil footballer Neymar's Barcelona return saga seems to be set for a second round this summer with reports in Spanish media stating that his camp has let the La Liga giants know that he is interested in the move. Neymar had left Barcelona for Paris St Germain in 2017 for a world record fee of over 200 million euros after four seasons with the Catalan giants where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League and formed a lethal attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

His time at PSG has in contrast been filled with injuries and off-field controversies. Neymar had also started this season on the wrong foot with the Parisian fans after his desire to move back to Barcelona became public.

According to the Sport, Neymar is willing to squeeze the move out of PSG this summer and Barcelona has renewed interest because club captain Messi would like to play with the Brazilian again.

Neymar had scored in PSG's Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund before football was suspended throughout the continent due the outbreak of coronavirus.

Neymar Barcelona Paris SG Football
Highlights
  • Barcelona reportedly have renewed their interest in signing Neymar
  • Neymar reportedly told Barcelona that he is interested in the move
  • Barcelona tried to buy Neymar last summer but to no avail
