Napoli and Como drew 0-0 in Serie A on Saturday in a result that did little to further either of their ambitions for this season. The draw will likely disappoint hosts Como the more as they now trail Juventus in the final Champions League spot by two points and the Old Lady can grow that advantage when they host Verona on Sunday. Second-placed Napoli know their Serie A title defence is over with leaders Inter Milan, now nine points clear, needing just a draw from their remaining four fixtures to win the league.

Inter can claim the Scudetto on Sunday with three games to spare when they play mid-table Parma at the San Siro.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admitted Como had given them quite a challenge.

"It was certainly a good performance, as without that you don't emerge unscathed from a game where both Napoli and Como had a lot at stake," Conte told DAZN.

"Como probably had more at stake with Champions League qualification."

But after the stalemate, third-placed AC Milan can draw level with Napoli on 70 points should they win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

The first big chance came to Como inside the opening 10 minutes as Anastasios Douvikas managed to round Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, only for two defenders to scramble back and block his effort on the goal-line.

At the other end Scott McTominay responded for Napoli with a towering leap at a corner on 18 minutes but his header went over with the Como 'keeper Jean Butez lost in a melee.

Como's Martin Baturina bent wide four mins later and then Milinkovic-Savic came out well to deny Assane Diao on a swift counter and the match went into half-time goalless.

Napoli appealed vainly for a penalty early in the second period, however, the referee adjudged Rasmus Hojlund had manufactured the contact close to the byline and chose not to point to the spot.

A deflected effort from just inside the box from Baturina then required a desperate claw away from the goal by a wrong-footed Milinkovic-Savic.

McTominay passed up the best chance of the second period on 80 minutes after galloping onto a lofted through-ball but his steered finish nestled in the side netting.

Matteo Politano nearly won the match five minutes later with a spectacular curling effort from distance, which came back off the post with Butez well-beaten.

Elsewhere, Udinese climbed to 10th following a 2-0 win at home to Torino and seventh-placed Atalanta played out a goalless draw at home to Genoa.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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