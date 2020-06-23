Morgan Schneiderlin has joined Ligue 1 side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The 30-year-old midfielder, capped 15 times by France, scored once in 88 appearances for Everton after his move from Manchester United in 2017. Schneiderlin failed to replicate the form he showed for his first English club Southampton either at Manchester United or at Everton. He had just over a year remaining on his contract. "Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has completed a transfer to French club Nice for an undisclosed fee," read the Everton statement.

Nice said on their website the fee would be between 2 and 4 million euros and said his 200 plus games in the Premier League and his appearances for France at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Euros would bring them much-needed experience.

"Finding a good player is one thing, but finding one with this kind of mentality is difficult to do. He will be our major signing of the close season," Nice director Julien Fournier said.

Nice are managed by former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira and finished fifth in Ligue 1 in 2019/20.

The club is owned by British chemicals magnate Jim Ratcliffe who runs the Ineos empire of companies which sponsors the world's richest cycling team.

Schneiderlin joined Everton from Manchester United in a 24 million pound ($30 million, 26.5 million euro) deal in January 2017 but struggled for form, making only 18 appearances this season before suffering a knee injury in February which required surgery.