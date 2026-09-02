Premier League clubs smashed their spending record for a single transfer window for the second straight season as Manchester City's signing of Enzo Fernandez took the total outlay close to GBP 3.5 billion ($4.7 billion, approx. Rs 446 crore). A frantic final two days of the window, which closed at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, pushed spending in the summer window significantly beyond last season's record of GBP 3.14 billion. More than half of the clubs in the English top flight broke their transfer records, with multiple deals topping GBP 100 million.

Chelsea midfielder Fernandez, 25, signed for Enzo Maresca's City late Tuesday for GBP 125 million, matching the British record fee Liverpool paid 12 months ago for forward Alexander Isak.

Argentina's Fernandez will be part of a new-look City midfield alongside England's Elliot Anderson, who arrived from Nottingham Forest shortly after the World Cup for GBP 116 million.

City also snapped up Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on Tuesday in a deal worth GBP 65 million, taking their summer spending above GBP 450 million.

The club are embarking on a new era with a significantly reshaped squad following the departure of manager Pep Guardiola, who oversaw a decade of unprecedented success at the Etihad.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who captained Spain to World Cup glory in July, has joined Barcelona while long-serving pair Bernardo Silva and John Stones have also left City.

"At Manchester City, we are always looking to bring in world-class players and Enzo fits the bill," said City's director of football Hugo Viana.

"He is a complete midfielder -- technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer."

Fernandez, sent off during Argentina's defeat by Spain in the World Cup final in July, said: "Every player wants to be part of a club like this".

Chelsea miss out on Camara

Chelsea were also busy during a summer rebuild under new manager Xabi Alonso, bringing in England forward Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for GBP 117 million as their marquee signing.

A clutch of other arrivals include Maxence Lacroix, Emiliano Martinez, Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck, but a deal to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara collapsed late on Tuesday.

Premier League champions Arsenal had a quiet deadline day after their pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fizzled out.

The Gunners had been rivalling Barcelona for the Argentina international's signature. The Spanish champions turned to Arsenal for a forward with the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

"I had a chance 10 years ago and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here and it's a dream for me," said Jesus.

The Gunners, who ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last season, made significant additions earlier in the transfer window, bringing in Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa.

Liverpool, dethroned as champions by Arsenal, signed France winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday for a fee potentially rising to around GBP 124 million.

But the Reds' attempts to further strengthen their squad were frustrated with bids for Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Brighton's Yankuba Minteh rejected, meaning Cody Gakpo will stay at Anfield despite interest from City and Tottenham.

Liverpool, under new manager Andoni Iraola, have lost several senior players, including Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate.

They have drawn their first two Premier League games, adding to fears that they lack depth, particularly in defensive positions.

Tottenham have spent more than GBP 300 million on new players after finishing just one place above the relegation zone last season, with Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Omar Marmoush all joining the north London club.

Yet Roberto de Zerbi's men have still started the season poorly, failing to score in defeats by Brentford and Newcastle in their opening two league matches.

Spurs secured a loan deal for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on transfer deadline day after missing out on Ndiaye and Gakpo.

Europa League winners Aston Villa lost several key players during the transfer window including Youri Tielemans, Rogers, Konsa, Martinez and Ollie Watkins, but have brought in Nicolas Jackson, Johan Manzambi and Ibrahim Mbaye.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin