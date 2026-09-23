Former Tottenham, Inter Milan and Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen will return to his native Denmark after leaving Bundesliga 2 side Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Wolfsburg, who were relegated from the top flight at the end of last season, announced Eriksen was ending his contract, due to run out next year, early "by mutual consent". The 34-year-old has been recovering from suffering an on-pitch collapse in June during a friendly between Denmark and Ukraine which forced the match to be abandoned. He was able to leave the pitch of his own accord after treatment.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the pitch during a Euro 2020 match against Finland.

He was out for six months after that collapse five years ago and has played the remainder of his career with a pacemaker fitted.

"Right now, it's important for me to be close to my family in Denmark," Eriksen said in a statement.

The Dane made 34 appearances for Wolfsburg, laying on 10 assists and scoring three goals after joining as a free agent last September.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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