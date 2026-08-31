Monaco stormed to the top of Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Marseille on Sunday as former Chelsea boss Lionel Rosenior led his new charges Paris FC to a 3-0 home thumping of Nice. German Paris Brunner scored both goals as Monaco maintained the only remaining perfect record in Ligue 1 after two matches. "Since I joined, he's been the type of player who expresses himself on the pitch, in training, with goals, pressing, tracking back -- he wants to learn," said Monaco coach Filipe Luis about his match-winner.

"That's the way he is. It's all up to him if he wants to keep doing his talking on the pitch.

"As long as he keeps doing that, he'll be there. He's very young, I'm really happy with the way he played.

"But the most important thing is that he remains ambitious, passionate, because he is passionate when he plays and I love that."

The 20-year-old opened the scoring on 13 minutes with a header from captain Aleksandr Golovin's cross from the right.

Nine minutes after half-time, he cut inside Marseille centre-backs Geoffrey Kondogbia and CJ Egan-Riley before shooting past goalkeeper Jeffrey De Lange.

In the capital, newly-recruited Malian striker Lassine Sinayoko broke the deadlock from the penalty-spot on 20 minutes.

Samir Chergui doubled that after a blistering counter-attack after 51 minutes, while Vincent Marchetti pounced on a loose ball late on to make it 3-0 to PFC.

Former Strasbourg boss Rosenior was brought back to France following his torrid experience at Chelsea by the multi-billionaire Arnault family, owners of the Louis Vuitton brand and Paris FC.

After opening the season with a goalless draw at Troyes, the win lifted PFC into second place.

A brace from Esteban Lepaul, including a winner from the penalty spot deep into injury-time, helped Rennes up to fifth with a 3-2 win over Le Mans, for whom Louis Mafouta also grabbed two goals.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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