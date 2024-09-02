Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Streaming, Chief Minister's Cup Live Telecast: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC have faced off 340 times across 22 cities nationwide since their legendary rivalry began in Kolkata in 1925. However, Lucknow has never been a battleground for this iconic clash. Despite its rich sporting heritage, the capital of Uttar Pradesh has yet to witness the "Derby of the East." On Monday, September 2, 2024, a new chapter will be added to Lucknow's sporting history when the two Kolkata giants take the pitch at the KD Singh Babu Stadium. The match will kick off at 6.30 pm.

The promotional match is organised by the All India Football Federation in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh, and Krida Bharti. The aim is to help develop and promote football across the state.

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup be played?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup will be played on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup be played?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup will be played at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup start?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup Final?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup will be telecast on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Chief Minister's Cup will be live streamed on Indian Football's YouYube channel.

