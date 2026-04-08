Mircea Lucescu, who left his position as coach of the Romanian national team last week, has died at the age of 80 following a heart attack, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Bucharest hospital where he was being treated. "Mr Mircea Lucescu was one of Romania's most successful football coaches and players, the first to qualify the Romanian national team for a European Championship, in 1984," the hospital said in a statement. "Entire generations of Romanians grew up with his image in their hearts, as a national symbol."

Lucescu fell ill about 10 days ago while preparing for a friendly match against Slovakia.

He had been taken to hospital and was due to be discharged on Friday after receiving "the necessary treatment to stabilise his heart rate", the football association had said. But he suffered a heart attack that day.

Lucescu was born on July 29, 1945, in Bucharest and would come to be a central figure in Romanian football, first as a player and then as a coach.

Lucescu was appointed head coach of Romania for the second time in August 2024 on a two-year contract. He managed the side for the last time on March 26, when Turkey dashed their hopes of qualifying for a first World Cup since 1998, beating them 1-0 in their play-off semi-final.

During Lucescu's first spell in charge, he guided Romania to their first appearance at a European Championship in 1984.

He left two years later after Romania failed to make the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan paid tribute to "one of the most respected figures... in the history of Romanian and European football", whose death "has deeply saddened Romania", in a message of condolence sent to the family.

"Mircea Lucescu made a decisive contribution to the rise of Romanian football, inspired generations of players and was a true ambassador for Romania in the world's biggest stadiums," he added.

Lucescu's club management career took him from Romania to Italy, Turkey and Ukraine, during which time he won more than 30 titles.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mircea Lucescu, the winning manager of our UEFA Super Cup and 15th Turkish league title," former club Galatasaray posted on social media.

"Rest in peace Luce, we will never forget you."

During his playing career, Lucescu captained Romania at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. The right winger represented his country 65 times, scoring 10 goals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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