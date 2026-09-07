Bavarian minnows Augsburg came from a goal down to a 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday, while a dominant Mainz put five goals past Hamburg. Augsburg's victory brought them to the top of the Bundesliga table after two matches, the first time the club, who were promoted to the top flight in 2011, have ever ended a round in first position. Bayern Munich's surprise scoreless draw at Schalke on Saturday meant their 67-matchday streak atop the Bundesliga table came to an end after more than two years.

"As people we live for moments like this," a beaming Augsburg coach Manuel Baum told reporters.

"When we see each other in a few years, we'll tell stories about how we were the ones who topped the table with Augsburg. That's something to enjoy for a day.

"I even took a screenshot of the standings."

Augsburg won thanks to goals from Arijon Ibrahimovic, Robin Fellhauer, Alexis Claude Maurice and Fabian Rieder after Jonathan Burkardt had opened the scoring for the hosts.

Earlier on Sunday, Mainz cantered to a 5-0 win at Hamburg, with Phillip Tietz bagging a brace and Sheraldo Becker, Phillipp Mwene and Ransford Koenigsdoerffer scoring for the visitors.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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