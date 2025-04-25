Hansi Flick's Barcelona are closing in on a potential quadruple this season but blocking their path are eternal rivals Real Madrid. Although the Catalan giants, also in the Champions League semi-finals, are widely considered the best team in Spain at the moment, Carlo Ancelotti's faltering Los Blancos could claim both domestic titles still on the line. Madrid trail leaders Barca by four points in La Liga, with another Clasico to come in May, but first the Spanish giants butt heads in Seville on Saturday in the Copa del Rey final.

Flick's Barcelona have emphatically bested Madrid on the two prior occasions they have met this season, first winning 4-0 in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Then Barca dismantled Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January, roaring to a 5-2 victory to claim the first trophy of the Flick era.

Barcelona outplayed Madrid in both games but their German coach had nothing but praise for his Italian counterpart.

"Real Madrid has an incredible team and one of the best coaches in the world... He (Ancelotti) has won everything," said Flick on Tuesday.

"He's a gentleman... I have the highest respect.

"On Saturday, we play the final against Real Madrid and of course against Carlo."

Ancelotti will need to find ways to shut down Pedri in midfield as well as dynamic wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Madrid have lost 12 matches this season, compared to just two across all competitions in the previous campaign.

Barcelona breezed past Real Betis and edged Atletico Madrid on the way to the final at La Cartuja stadium, their first since 2021, when they beat Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid, who last won the trophy in 2023, needed an extra-time goal from Antonio Rudiger to beat Real Sociedad 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

After Madrid's Champions League elimination by Arsenal earlier this month they are desperate to beat Barcelona and claim some silverware as well as restoring their pride.

Both sides have lost important players in the run-up to the game.

Barcelona are without top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski and left-back Alejandro Balde, while Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga was ruled out for the rest of the season on Thursday with a groin injury.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe missed Madrid's nervy 1-0 win at Getafe on Wednesday as he recovers from an ankle problem, but Ancelotti said he is expected to be fit to face Barca.

'Anything can happen'

Mbappe was whistled by Madrid fans during their win over Athletic Bilbao last weekend when his face appeared on the screens at the Bernabeu and he will hoping to lift his first major trophy with the club, following European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup wins.

When Madrid have lined up with Mbappe alongside Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo sometimes the team suffers at the back.

"Maybe they are the favourites, but a final is a final and anything can happen," said Ancelotti.

"We have to defend well and I am convinced that we will defend well and have opportunities in attack."

Barcelona will likely line up with Gerard Martin at left-back replacing Balde, which is an area Madrid can exploit, perhaps through Rodrygo, although the Brazilian has not scored in his last 11 matches.

"On a statistical level he has to play because if he's not scored in all that time, well he has to sooner or later," joked Ancelotti.

"In these type of matches he always scores and I believe in him completely."

Rodrygo netted both goals as Madrid beat Osasuna to win the Copa del Rey two years ago, the club's 20th.

Barcelona are the all-time record winners on 31 triumphs, ahead of current holders Athletic Bilbao on 24, with Madrid third.

